Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.43.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.43. 15,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,867. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.78. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total transaction of $152,215.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,112 shares in the company, valued at $13,029,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $2,870,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,260 shares in the company, valued at $67,065,827.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,959 shares of company stock worth $36,758,293. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,615,000 after purchasing an additional 564,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after purchasing an additional 478,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 233,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after purchasing an additional 200,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 188,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.