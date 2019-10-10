MinexCoin Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exmo. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $436,171.00 and approximately $146,284.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00205188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01032715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040004 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003231 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,441,898 coins and its circulating supply is 5,918,350 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.