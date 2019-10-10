Mindexcoin (MIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $269,984.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $269,984.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01034695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088267 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

