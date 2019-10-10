Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Middleby by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Middleby by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Middleby by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Middleby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $109.86. 99,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.62. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $96.65 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.