Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.60. Midas Gold shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 96,169 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on Midas Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of $173.11 million and a P/E ratio of -38.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.79.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Midas Gold Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midas Gold Company Profile (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

