Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,862 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,323 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $198,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.72. 2,558,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,929,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average is $131.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

