Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Spence Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 8.8% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 16,861,809 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,230,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $135.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,212,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

