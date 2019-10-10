Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 34.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $349,122.00 and $37,525.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00859512 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001090 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

