Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 242 ($3.16).

LON MRO traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 194.85 ($2.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,833,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of -29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.10. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 209.30 ($2.73).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

