MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 213,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $483.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 425,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

