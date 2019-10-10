Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is Manning & Napier Group LLC’s Largest Position

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 225,499 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 3.8% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Medtronic worth $337,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 482.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after buying an additional 303,179 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 116,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 323,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,096,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,204,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $106.84. 51,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

