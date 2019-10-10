MedicCoin Trading Up 62.7% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $40,085.00 and $2,074.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000404 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.