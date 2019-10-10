Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $53,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 19,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

MCD traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $211.62. The company had a trading volume of 980,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,714. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $161.82 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.76.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

