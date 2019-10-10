MC Mining (LON:MCM) Price Target Cut to GBX 65 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 69 ($0.90) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of MC Mining in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 61 ($0.80) target price for the company.

Get MC Mining alerts:

Shares of MC Mining stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. MC Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.35.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.