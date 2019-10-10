Matchpool (GUP) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $217,837.00 and approximately $1,303.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00204702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.01034168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

