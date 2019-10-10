Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,966,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,089 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,527,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,084.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,933 shares of company stock worth $13,180,532. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.27.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.27. 262,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

