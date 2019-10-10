MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.76

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and traded as low as $66.51. MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92.

About MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

