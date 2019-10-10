Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 929 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $30,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,754. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.17. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,186,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

