Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 170,692 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,338,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,692 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $123,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 90,217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after buying an additional 1,289,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.37. 1,715,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,586. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.