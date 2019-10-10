Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,398 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.10% of American Tower worth $97,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in American Tower by 54.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 34,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $7,898,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,292 shares in the company, valued at $47,977,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,332 shares of company stock worth $36,957,715 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.