Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.10% of BlackRock worth $68,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $422.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,839. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $487.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.60.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

