Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 76,670 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,670 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 1.80% of Core Laboratories worth $37,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of CLB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.54. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,934. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.97. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 51.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

In related news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

