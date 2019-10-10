Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 2,447 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. 4,833,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,604,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.04.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

