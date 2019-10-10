MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MMYT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 11,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.