MA Private Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MA Private Wealth reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 620.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,512 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,222,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,119,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,138,000 after acquiring an additional 83,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,961. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $135.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.4779 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.