Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LUNMF. Macquarie started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

