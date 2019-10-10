Loom Network Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $24.37 million and $3.55 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, DragonEX, Bittrex and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00203792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.01033536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00087781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,237,068 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Allbit, Binance, DragonEX, Coinbe, DEx.top, Bittrex, YoBit, GOPAX, Fatbtc, Upbit, Hotbit, DDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

