Loki One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,666.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Loki has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004200 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $45,666.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,546.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.02249423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.46 or 0.02698132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00676889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00654022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00442273 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 43,263,223 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

