LockTrip Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $51,871.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00005288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Gatecoin, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012051 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003047 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.