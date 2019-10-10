Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 44.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 67.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $401.00 target price (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.64.

LMT stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $386.66. 510,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $399.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

