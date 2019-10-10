LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $9.39. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 4,020 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.29% of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

