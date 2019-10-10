Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $8.25 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LTHM has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura set a $9.00 price target on shares of Livent and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.08.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. 9,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Livent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.85 million. Livent’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 126.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.