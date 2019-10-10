Lifestyle Communities (ASX:LIC) Trading Down 0.4%

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$7.56 ($5.36) and last traded at A$7.70 ($5.46), 218,795 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.73 ($5.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$6.26. The firm has a market cap of $805.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Lifestyle Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

In other Lifestyle Communities news, insider James Kelly sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.14 ($5.07), for a total transaction of A$10,714,500.00 ($7,598,936.17).

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile (ASX:LIC)

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manages affordable communities for homeowners in Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

