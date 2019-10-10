LHT Market Capitalization Tops $252,033.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $252,033.00 and approximately $5,765.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005562 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 159.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.