Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.67.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $231.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,801. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.98. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $177.36 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total transaction of $288,545.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total value of $128,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $485,829.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,432 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lennox International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 29.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lennox International by 3.6% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 28,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.