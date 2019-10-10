Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $210.70

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.15), with a volume of 15554034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.60 ($3.05).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 291.56 ($3.81).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,855.71 ($2,424.81). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,748.96 ($3,592.00). Insiders have purchased 3,057 shares of company stock worth $734,949 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.