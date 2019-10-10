Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $64.23. 775,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,075,465. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

