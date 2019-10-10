LATOKEN (LA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $289,847.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin and LATOKEN. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $23.24 million and $289,847.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00204702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.01034168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, HitBTC, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

