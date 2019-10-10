LALA World (LALA) Price Reaches $0.0011

LALA World (CURRENCY:LALA) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. LALA World has a total market cap of $269,651.00 and $10.00 worth of LALA World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LALA World token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Liquid, Kucoin and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, LALA World has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00205856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.01066823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00089593 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LALA World Profile

LALA World’s launch date was October 14th, 2017. LALA World’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,332,879 tokens. LALA World’s official website is lalaworld.io . The official message board for LALA World is medium.com/lala-world . The Reddit community for LALA World is /r/LaLa_World . LALA World’s official Twitter account is @MyLaLaWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here

LALA World Token Trading

LALA World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Kucoin, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LALA World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LALA World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LALA World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

