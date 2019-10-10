L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSTR. ValuEngine downgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on L.B. Foster and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $200.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. Research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 188.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 213,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 139,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 23.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth $1,885,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 977.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 161.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

