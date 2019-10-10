Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.74.

KOS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,720. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently -38.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

