Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a positive rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of KTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $137,562,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $30,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $26,434,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $16,172,000.

