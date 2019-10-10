Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.27

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 60532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

