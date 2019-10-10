Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,852. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $212,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,764,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at $33,453,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $2,459,868. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,384,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,544,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,330,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,130,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,777,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,826,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

