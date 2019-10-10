Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY) Trading Down 2.8%

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.60 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.10 ($0.28), 25,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 12,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.70 ($0.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kings Arms Yard VCT’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

