Kin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $894,905.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellarport, IDEX and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $9.89 million and $894,905.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00202988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.01028364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 4,568,474,804,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, DDEX, YoBit, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

