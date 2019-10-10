KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.62

KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and traded as high as $63.36. KBC Groep shares last traded at $63.36, with a volume of 710 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25.

About KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

