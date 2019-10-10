JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat PLC provides an online and mobile market place for takeaway food. The company allows consumers to access menu of the takeaway restaurants through the JUST EAT platform. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get JUST EAT PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JSTTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JSTTY stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.11.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JUST EAT PLC/ADR (JSTTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.