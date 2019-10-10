Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,744,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Total by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after buying an additional 413,288 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,670,000. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Total by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,174,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $902,382,000 after buying an additional 343,826 shares in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

TOT traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 2,138,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Total SA has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

