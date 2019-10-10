JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.